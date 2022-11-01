On homecoming weekend, the Greensville County Eagles did not disappoint, playing their most complete game of the 2022 season. The visiting Franklin Broncos were blown off the field by a final score of 50-8.
Prior to the game, the high school honored all of the Eagles’ graduating seniors, who walked onto the field flanked by their parents. Several of these seniors, including Ha’saan Edwards, Jahvonte Harding, and Xzavion Walton made key contributions to the Eagles’ dominating win.
At halftime, as part of the homecoming festivities, the school named its homecoming court for the 2022-23 school year. To add the cherry on top of a dominating win for his team, senior running back Deshawn Moore was named homecoming king.
Early in the game, both offenses struggled to move the football, and each team turned the ball over on downs multiple times. Finally, on their third drive, the Eagles’ passing attack broke the deadlock. Sophomore receiver Odell Turner scored the game’s first points on a bubble screen from Isaac Parker that went 25 yards.
After a Franklin punt, the Eagles promptly took the ball down the field again, and sophomore running back Mantle Jones plunged in for a two-yard touchdown to double Greensville’s lead as the first quarter came to an end.
As if things couldn’t get any worse for Franklin, their punter fumbled a snap on fourth down and was tackled in the backfield, giving the Eagles excellent field position. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Greensville took full advantage, as Parker hit senior Ha’saan Edwards for a 25-yard touchdown to make the score 20-0.
“The quarterback play is getting better every week,” said head coach Mario Walton after the game. “He’s a young sophomore, but the kid’s getting better every week.”
Finally, Franklin put a drive together, and sophomore running back Travis Mabry ripped off a 25-yard touchdown run to put the Broncos on the board.
On the next drive, the Eagles converted a key fourth down thanks to a Broncos penalty before a deep pass from Parker to Walton brought the Eagles to the doorstep of the goal line. On the next play, Harding plunged in for a two-yard touchdown to increase the Eagles’ lead to 26-8.
After the Broncos turned the ball over on fourth down again, the Eagles snuck in one more drive before halftime, with the help of a long pass from Parker to Antwan Lee. Two plays later, Jones took an option pitch 25 yards for a touchdown which broke the game wide open and made the score 32-8.
On the first drive of the second half, Turner put the game away with a two-yard touchdown run — his second of the contest — which boosted the Eagles’ lead to 30.
Franklin did themselves no favors by snapping the ball over their punter’s head on fourth down on their next drive, giving the Eagles first and goal on the two-yard line.
On the very next play, Jones scored his third touchdown of the game, putting the game even more out of reach than it already was.
Not long after, Darius Drumgoole added a touchdown of his own to put the Eagles over the 50-point mark.
The win boosted the Eagles’ record to 7-2. Combines with their 40-0 win at Windsor the previous week, Greensville has now defeated its last two opponents by a combined score of 90-8.
On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Eagles will head to Lawrenceville to play their regular-season finale against their bitter rivals the Brunswick Bulldogs.
Brunswick (5-4) topped Sussex-Central 21-18 Friday.
