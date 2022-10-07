On Saturday September 24, 2022 Brunswick Academy’s Varsity Football team hosted their third home game of the season against The Covenant School for their sixth game of the 2022 season. The Vikings ended the game with a loss falling to the Eagles 58-14.The Vikings next game is Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Richmond Christian School in Chesterfield, VA at 4:00 PM.
Stats from the game are as followed:
DJ Smith had 16 rushes for a total of 92 yards.
Nick Parrish had 2 rushes with a total of 21 yards. Nick also had 3 receptions for 49 yards.
Chris Parrish had a touchdown reception.
