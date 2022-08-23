The seventh annual TopHand Foundation golf tournament was off to a great start on Friday, Aug. 5. That afternoon, 18 teams of four players descended on Emporia Country Club to play a round of golf and raise money for the youth sports and community organization located on Atlantic St.
Then Mother Nature intervened. Driving rain and intermittent thunderstorms on Friday afternoon forced TopHand to call off the tournament midway through. Earlier this week, TopHand announced that the remainder of the event has been rescheduled to Friday, September 9.
Anyone who missed their chance to take part in the tournament the first time around — either as a player, a team, or a hole sponsor — now has a second chance. Rates are the same as before, with individual players paying $65 to enter, and teams of four paying $260 to enter. It also costs $50 for a company to sponsor a hole.
This is not the first time that weather has messed with TopHand’s annual golf tournament. In 2020, rain postponed the event three times before it was finally completed on Oct. 30 that year.
As before, all proceeds will go toward the TopHand Foundation’s programs, which include multiple traveling baseball and softball teams.
For more information contact Rustin Jessee at either (757) 537-8480 or (434) 336-1950.
