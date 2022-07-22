The TopHand Foundation, located on Atlantic Street in Emporia, typically holds two large fundraising events per year to fund its youth sports, team-building, and community activities. One of these, the TopHand Annual Golf Tournament, is right around the corner and is now taking registration for its event on Friday, Aug. 5.
As always, the tournament will take place at the Emporia Country Club. The format will be “captain’s choice”, wherein each member of the four-player team makes a shot and the team then continues the hole from the location of the best of the four shots.
Participants can register to play individually or as a team. For individual players, the cost of entry is $65, which includes lunch and a goody bag. A team entry is $260, which includes lunch, goody bags, and four mulligans. Local businesses can also pay $50 to have their company name prominently displayed on one of the course’s 18 holes.
Even if you’re not up for a round of golf that day, you can still donate to underwrite the cost of the 50/50 raffle that will also take place at the event. There will also be driving and putting contests.
Check-in for the event starts at noon followed by lunch, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. For more information, contact Rustin Jessee at either (737) 537-8480 or (434) 336-1950.
