The 12u and 18u TopHand Foundation softball teams took their show on the road to Chesterfield over the weekend for the SoftballNation Fast Pitch Nationals tournament. After their great success over the previous weekend in winning three tournaments at three different sites in three different age brackets, the Storm hoped to replicate that success 60 miles north of home.
After winning two of their three “pool play” games, the 12U Storm team rolled through the age-12 playoffs this past weekend. They took four out of five games in the double-elimination bracket, reaching the finals by defeating Organized Chaos 3-2. In the finals, their luck ran out, as they fell 3-0 to the Hanover Lady Hornets 12U Tharp team.
The 18u Storm didn’t fare quite as well. Things got off to a promising start as they won their first two games over the Bayside Blues and Freedom HSL before dropping their next two to Hit Doctor and Freedom to get knocked out of the tourney.
Three Storm players — Hayden Hudson, Ta’Daesya Shelton, and Makennah Harler — made the official 12u All-Tournament team, while two more — Jamie Wrenn and Tori Powell — made the 18u all-stars.
“This team gets it. We have players that sacrifice playing time, at bats, and accept roles so that all 14 girls take ownership in the ultimate team game,” said 18u Storm coach Sean Wade on Facebook. “I look forward to what we will look like next year at this time. Smallest team with the biggest heart!”
