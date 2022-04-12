The Greensville County Eagles hosted a seven-school meet at its state-of-the-art track and field facility on Wednesday afternoon, but two schools made themselves comfortably at home.
The Brunswick Bulldogs boys’ track team won nine of the 16 events and finished the day with 143 1/3 points, nearly doubling second-place Windsor, who finished with 76.
On the girls’ side, the Park View Dragons took five out of 13 events (including two where they were the only entrant) and finished with 110.5 points, a comfortable 38.5 points ahead of second-place Brunswick.
Greensville County athletes picked up a few achievements at the meet. Isaiah Stephens, fresh off of his impressive showing at the AAU National Indoor Track & Field Championship, narrowly won the shot put event with a final throw of 45 feet 9.5 inches, just an inch and a half farther than the throw of Dequan Boone from Southampton.
Elsewhere, Jalen Easely took first place in the 400 meter dash with a time of 58.45 seconds, while Lloyd Carter, Jr. won the 800 meter ron with a time of 2:40.43.
As a team, the Eagles finished second in the boys’ 4x400 meter relay event, 29.25 seconds behind first-place Brunswick High. Overall, the Greensville County boys finished fifth out of the seven teams that participated, with 52.33 points. The girls, with 35 points, finished fifth out of six (Surry County did not bring a girls’ team).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.