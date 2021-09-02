Twenty-one months of rust.
That’s what the Greensville County Eagles will be seeking to shake off Friday after COVID-19 wrecked the 2020 season. Greensville kicks off its season at 7 p.m. Friday at Nottoway (1-0).
“You could tell the year of inactivity showed when we started practice this summer,” Greensville coach Doc Walton said.
The host Cougars opened this season with a 33-12 win at Jamestown last Friday. They also had the luxury of playing four games in the spring, winning three of the contests. The two teams split decisions in 2019, with the Cougars outlasting the Eagles 8-0 in the regular season. Greensville answered with a 36-28 win in the regional playoffs. Both Greensville and Nottoway head into this season with lofty expectations. The Eagles return starting quarterback Jayden White and 1,000-yard plus running back Kendel Blue. Greensville is the defending Tri-Rivers District champion.
The 2021 opening opponent will be a difficult test for this year’s version of the Eagles. The question to be answered is if the green and gold can shake off 21 months of rust.
