A first-round bye did wonders for the boys’ varsity Greensville County Eagles. Fresh off their victory in the Tri-Rivers District tournament, the Eagles continued their run of good form by running the Amelia County Raiders off the court, 60-27, in a game that was nowhere near as close as the score indicated.
The game was practically decided by the end of the first quarter. The Eagles went on an explosive offensive run and buried the Raiders under an avalanche of scoring, starting the game on a 15-0 run and never looking back.
It took the Raiders five and a half minutes to score their first point. Amelia County hardly had any chances to score themselves, as the Eagles took a whopping 21 steals during the game. Senior forward Isaiah Stephens picked up six of those.
Greensville County spread playing time — and the ball — evenly, as eleven different Eagles put points on the board. Senior guard Cedric Wilkins led the way with 13 points, including three three-pointers.
The boys’ varsity squad will next take on the Nottoway Cougars for the regional semifinal on Thursday night, in what may be the Eagles’ toughest test of the season. The Cougars head into this game with a record of 15-1 and haven’t lost since Jan. 25.
Girls basketball
Bluestone 50, Greensville 44
The Lady Eagles were not so fortunate, unexpectedly losing their first-round game against the Bluestone Barons 50-44.
This brings the district champions’ tournament run and their season to an untimely end, snapping a ten-game winning streak in the process. The Lady Eagles finished with a record of 13-3.
“We didn’t play our best basketball, but I’m still proud of the young ladies,” said head coach Sharon Manning-Randolph. “I told them, ‘Just keep your heads up. Everyone has a bad day.’ Unfortunately, it happened today with us.”
