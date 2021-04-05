It’s been more than a year since Greensville County High School fielded an athletic team.
Basketball season had come to an end, and spring athletic teams were just getting started. Then the governor’s order came. Schools were closed, and athletic seasons were canceled.
Some Virginia High School League members returned to the athletic venue in December. Many VHSL schools are currently nearing the end of the fall athletics regular season. Greensville County is one of several school divisions still not playing.
The Greensville County High School administration developed a plan for a spring athletic season. The Greensville County School Board seeks to make the transition to athletic competition a safe endeavor.
“The Board had some concerns and asked us to go back and take a look at how we can incorporate the rapid testing into our mitigation strategies for our athletes,” GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans said.
The superintendent said steps to make a return to sports are currently under review.
“Our students have missed so much,” she said. “Athletics is important to them, and we want to make sure they are competitive for scholarships and for future sports activities.”
The VHSL Spring Athletic season begins April 12, with the first contests played on April 26. Spring sports at Greensville County include track, baseball, softball, and soccer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.