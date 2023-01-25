The Greensville County Eagles were missing their head coach on Friday night, but they didn’t miss their spark or their offensive touch. For the second game in a row, they blew their opponent off the floor before halftime, knocking off the Southampton Indians 62-28.
This marks the Eagles’ second straight blowout victory, after they defeated the Dragons of Appomattox Regional Governors’ School 72-8 two nights earlier on the road. The win boosted the Eagles’ record to 9-5 with five games to play in the 2022-23 season.
Just like Wednesday’s game against the Dragons, this game was practically decided before the first quarter was over. The Eagles exploded to a 9-0 lead before the Indians picked up their first bucket, and then book-ended that with a 14-0 run to end the quarter.
The second half passed by in a blur, as the clock was kept running due to the massive point differential. Southampton did manage to claw back some points in the fourth quarter, but only after Greensville rested their starters and put their second-stringers on the floor.
The Eagles even managed to solve their recent free-throw shooting problem. Overall, Greensville shot four for six from the stripe. While still not great, this was a massive improvement over their performance in the prior two games -- particularly their last game against Appomattox, in which they went only two for 10 from the line.
As usual, Eagles senior Xzavion Walton led the way in scoring with 17 points, all in the first three quarters. The leading scorer for Southampton was freshman Zayden Pope, who picked up 11 points.
Head coach Antwan Walton was absent for the Eagles’ win. According to Robinson, he had a “prior engagement” with family. Assistant coach Troy Anderson took over the team in the meantime and found the sudden responsibility to be no sweat.
“These boys...I mean, we’re together 24/7, so it’s not new to me. I mean, it’s home,” said Anderson.
The Lady Eagles had similar success, thrashing the Indians 53-32 to boost their record to 9-4 with five games remaining on their schedule.
The Eagles were due to head on the road the following night to play Lancaster at Westmoreland High School in Montross, as part of the Virginia Hoopfest Showcase. Unfortunately, just before tip-off, the game was cancelled due to what was officially stated as “circumstances beyond the control of the event.”
Greensville 72, ARGS 8
PETERSBURG — Still sore from a road loss to Franklin, the Greensville County Eagles took out their frustration against the Dragons of Appomattox Regional Governors’ School. For the second time this season, the Eagles routed ARGS — this time on the road — by a score of 72-8.
The win raised the Eagles’ record to 8-5 with seven games remaining in the regular season.
The Eagles seized control of the contest from the opening seconds, swarming the Dragons’ offense relentless and nothing steal after steal to convert into easy layups. By the end of the first quarter, the Eagles led 22-1, with the Dragons’ sole point coming on a free throw by Matthias Williams.
The Dragons’ offense had its chances, particularly in the first half, but they were bedeviled by bad luck. It seemed that nearly every shot they took was destined to rim out and bounce away from the basket. It took until 1:42 passed in the second quarter for the Dragons to notch their first actual field goal of the contest, which came from Spencer McCurry.
The second half passed by in a blur, as the Eagles led by such a wide margin that the timekeeper kept the clock running throughout. That margin only widened, as the Dragons were shut out entirely in the fourth quarter.
Eagles senior Xzavion Walton was the standout performer of the game, scoring 22 points in just three quarters of action. Fellow senior Malik Pope chipped in 10.
The only blemish on the Eagles’ performance was their performance at the free throw line, a problem which persisted from their previous game against Franklin. Greensville missed on eight out of ten free throws and didn’t put one through until the fourth quarter, when Malik Pope converted both of his shots.
The Lady Eagles had a similarly easy time in Petersburg, routing the Dragons 56-9 to boost their record to 8-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.