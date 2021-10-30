The Greensville County Lady Eagles Volleyball team has four seniors leaving the nest when the season ends. Greensville finsihed fourth in the Tri-Rivers District with a league record of 8-5, 8-8 overall. Highlights of the season included two wins Ester Small is the head coach of the squad. Sharon Randolph is the assistant coach.
Brianna Bowen is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bowen of Jarratt, the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bowen of Jarratt, Diana Brown of Skippers, and Gilbert Gordon of Lawrenceville. She is the great granddaughter of Mrs. Betty Gordon of Skippers.
Brianna has been playing volleyball since the 6th grade and also plays for the EGRA. She plays softball for EGRA, Capron Rec, the Eagles, and 18u Southside Fury. She is a member of the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department, as well as a member of BETA and 4H.
Brianna states her favorite memory of Eagles Volleyball is being brought up to play in a varsity game as a freshman, her advice to the younger players is “ when things don’t turn out the way you want, don’t give up, keep grinding and you will accomplish a lot in life.”
After High School Bowen will be attending Roanoke College to play softball. and would like to earn a degree in speech therapy or Elementary Education.
Kaylen Cales is the daughter of Dawn Cox of Jarratt.
She has been playing volleyball since the 10th grade. She also plays basketball and softball for Greensville Co. High School. In her spare time she also plays travel softball for the Dixie Chicks 18u. She is a member of Y-street.
Her favorite memories in volleyball are joking with “the tree and the stump”. Her advice to younger players, “Don’t let anyone bring you down, continue to work hard and outshine others.”
Cales plans to attend college to play softball and get her degree as an athletic trainer.
Mackenzie Delbridge is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Delbridge of Skippers.
She has been playing volleyball since the 6th grade. She also dances, and is a member of BETA, 4H, and SkillsUSA. Her hobbies include hunting and fishing. Her favorite volleyball memory is winning that very first game. Her advice to younger players is “to never give up”.
Delbridge plans to attend NC State to become a social worker.
Harlee Pluta is the daughter of Michelle Lee Pluta of North Carolina and Steven Pluta of Skippers. She is the grandaughter of Bobby Lee, Emporia, Cindy Creath of Skippers, and Louis Michael Pluta, Jr. of Pennsylvania and the late Nancy Lee of Emporia.
Harlee plays volleyball and also dances and is a member of the Beta club. In her spare time she helps her favorite aunt, Jessica Yoder, at Pineview Greenhouse and runs her own business, “Harlee’s Epoxy Creations”.
She has been playing volleyball since the 6th grade. Her favorite high school memory is making lifelong friendships.
Her advice to younger players is “to always be a team and don’t bring each other down.”
After high school, she plans to attend either NC State or Virginia Tech to become a veterinarian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.