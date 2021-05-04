The year-long wait is over.
Greensville County High School athletics returns Thursday with the girls' tennis team hosting Windsor at 4 p.m., the track and field squad heading to Windsor for a 4 p.m. meet. The softball team travels to South Hill to face Park View for a 4:30 p.m. clash.
The Greensville County baseball team's wait ends at 4:30 p.m. Monday when it hosts Park View in a doubleheader. It's the first two of four contests in four days for the boys in green and gold.
The pandemic brought an end to Greensville County High School athletics in March of 2020. The Eagles missed the winter and fall athletic seasons this year, as did many Virginia public high schools.
Here is the GCHS athletic schedule for the next two weeks.
Greensville County HS schedule
Thursday, May 6, 2021
Softball @ Parkview, 5 p.m.
Track @ Windsor, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis host Windsor, 4 p.m.
Monday, May 10, 2021
Softball host Parkview, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball host Parkview, 4:30 p.m. (Doubleheader)
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Baseball/Softball host Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Track host Southampton/Parkview, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Baseball/Softball host Southampton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis host Southampton, 4 p.m.
