The Greensville County Eagles' 2022 football season came to a brutal end on Friday night. In their second-round playoff game, the Eagles were trounced on the road by the defending Virginia Class 2A champion King William Cavaliers by a final score of 40-0.
The Cavaliers put the game on ice early, as they entered the locker room at halftime with a 34-0 lead that the Eagles never came close to putting a dent into. Tre Robinson put up three rushing touchdowns, while fellow senior Monta Roane notched two more scores.
This marks the second consecutive year that the Eagles have been knocked out of the playoffs by King William. In the first round of last year's postseason, the Cavaliers knocked off the Eagles 47-16.
King William will move on to face Poquoson in their next playoff game, after the Islanders knocked off the Vikings of Thomas Jefferson by a final of 21-17. With the loss, the Eagles' season has ended on an overall mark of 9-3.
