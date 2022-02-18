LAWRENCEVILLE — The Southside Virginia Community College men’s basketball team never found its offensive rhythm on Saturday afternoon and fell 75-46 to visiting Thomas Nelson CC in Lawrenceville.
The win improved the Gators to 13-1 on the season while the Panthers fell to 8-3.
The Gators got off to a great start in the game, opening up a 12-5 lead at the 14:20 mark of the first half.
Back to back dunks by DeAndre Miles cut the TNCC lead to 18-11 but the Gators answered with a 17-2 run to take a commanding 35-15 lead to the halftime break.
SVCC got a runner and trey from point guard Isiah Thompson to cut the Gators lead to 59-39 at the 6:34 mark of the second half but that was as close as the local team would get.
Thompson led SVCC with 17 points while Miles added 12. Lanthony Joyner led the Panthers with 10 rebounds.
SVCC……15 31 – 46
TNCC…....35 40 – 75
SVCC – Miles 12, Thompson 17, Joyner 3, Sullivan 8, Copeland 2, Atwater 3.
