A tough season for the Greensville County High School soccer team got even tougher, as the Eagles suffered a 5-2 defeat at home to the Surry County Cougars which dropped their record to 0-6-2.
Things looked promising early on, as sophomore Herson Cruz scored in the first five minutes to give Greensville County a quick lead. The Eagles got some chances to extend their lead later in the first half, including a shot from senior Mohamed Zaid which struck the crossbar.
Those missed chances would come back to haunt the Eagles. At the 18-minute mark, Kyran Sutton scored on a free kick just outside the penalty area for Surry County to draw level. Five minutes later, a goal from Harrygan Kelly gave the Cougars a lead they would not relinquish. Joseph Ellis III tacked on another goal just before halftime to give Surry a 3-1 lead.
The Cougars dominated possession from then on out, as the Surry goalkeeper was hardly tested in the second half. Shortly after halftime, Cameran Drew effectively clinched the game by scoring the Cougars’ fourth goal.
Mohamed Zaid scored for Greensville in the 58th minute to give the Eagles a fighting chance with roughly 20 minutes left. But five minutes later, a fifth Surry goal — the second for Kelly — put the game completely out of reach.
This marked Surry County’s second win of the season.
