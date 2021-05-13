The Lady Eagles did not lack from run production Monday, but in the end, they were unable to keep up with the visiting Dragons, falling 19-8. The highlight for Greensville was getting on the field for its first home game since 2019.
“The kids are ecstatic about playing,” GCHS coach Sharon Randolph said. “It’s like they’ve just been let loose. They’ve been cooped up in the house so long, and finally, they have a sport. We didn’t have fall or winter sports. Spring sports didn’t happen last year. Now they are finally able to get out there and play. It’s like it has gone full circle.”
Trailing 5-0 with two outs in the bottom of the third, Greensville’s Kierstin Banner reached on a dropped third strike. Lexi Phillips drew a base on balls. Both scored on a Jammie Wrenn double to put the green and gold on the scoreboard. Fastforward two spots in the order, and Kaylen Cales reached on an error to bring Wrenn home with Greensville’s third run of the frame. That’s as close as the Lady Eagles would get.
Park View plated 11 runs in the top of the fourth inning, followed by a 3-run fifth to extend its advantage to 19-3.
Greensville mustered enough offense to push 5 runs across the plate in the bottom of the frame, highlighted by a Sydney Faison 2-run single.
Despite dropping its first two games to perennial Tri-Rivers District powerhouse Park View, Randolph believes she has a squad with the potential to have success this season.
“We need more work, more practice, and more games,” she said. “I think we have a great team we can do something with this year. We need more playing time against somebody other than ourselves in practice. I saw some good things today.”
