The Greensville County High School football team has spent the last month beating up on each other in preparation for the 2022 fall campaign. At 7 p.m. Friday, the Eagles welcome John Marshall High School to the Eagles’ Nest to kick off a new season.
Greensville comes into the new year as the two-time defending Tri-Rivers District champions. Eagles coach Doc Walton has a lot of experience returning, though much of the experience is still fairly young.
The Eagles finished 6-4 overall last season with a trip to the Region A quarterfinal round, where they fell to eventual state champion King William. The Justices come into Friday’s contest following a tumultuous winless 2021 season that ended after only four games due to a lack of players. John Marshall plays in the Colonial District.
Greensville returns home on Friday, Sept. 2, for a contest against James River District powerhouse Nottoway before taking a week off. The Eagles return to action Friday, Sept. 16 with a trip to Thomas Jefferson.
