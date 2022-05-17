The National Hot Rod Association Drag Racing Series returned to Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie this weekend for the first time since 2019, after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. The event was held from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15. Qualifying races began on Friday, the final race too place at 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
Sunday's first-round pairings for eliminations for the Third annual Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park, the seventh of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series were:
Top Fuel -- 1. Brittany Force, 3.654 seconds, 333.33 mph vs. Bye; 2. Austin Prock, 3.672, 326.87 vs. 15. Lex Joon, 4.161, 215.41; 3. Steve Torrence, 3.683, 327.51 vs. 14. Scott Palmer, 3.870, 302.08; 4. Clay Millican, 3.698, 325.45 vs. 13. Josh Hart, 3.842, 256.45; 5. Mike Salinas, 3.700, 330.39 vs. 12. Antron Brown, 3.828, 324.90; 6. Justin Ashley, 3.700, 325.85 vs. 11. Tony Schumacher, 3.758, 321.50; 7. Doug Kalitta, 3.703, 328.78 vs. 10. Leah Pruett, 3.754, 318.92; 8. Shawn Langdon, 3.724, 308.71 vs. 9. Doug Foley, 3.733, 318.69.
Funny Car -- 1. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.853, 331.45 vs. Bye; 2. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.864, 332.75 vs. 15. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 8.573, 79.85; 3. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.896, 326.95 vs. 14. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 8.165, 91.14; 4. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.905, 323.27 vs. 13. Phil Burkart, Chevy Monte Carlo, 6.543, 103.13; 5. J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.906, 329.18 vs. 12. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.099, 323.58; 6. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.929, 323.35 vs. 11. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.019, 310.77; 7. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.938, 322.96 vs. 10. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.017, 270.64; 8. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 3.974, 319.07 vs. 9. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.975, 305.22.
Pro Stock Motorcycle -- 1. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.756, 201.37 vs. Bye; 2. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.786, 199.52 vs. 15. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 7.147, 178.52; 3. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.826, 198.12 vs. 14. Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.147, 187.44; 4. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.827, 199.32 vs. 13. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.068, 189.58; 5. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.828, 197.28 vs. 12. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.988, 192.91; 6. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.843, 198.00 vs. 11. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.932, 198.15; 7. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.858, 197.57 vs. 10. Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.925, 190.14; 8. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.868, 196.79 vs. 9. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.875, 195.25.
