In the past, the Greensville County volleyball program has been nothing more than a speed bump for Southampton. No shame in that, the Lady Indians are a perennial Tri-Rivers District powerhouse.
On Tuesday that Lady Eagle speed bump fell two points shy of turning into a brick wall with Greensville varsity dropping the fifth and deciding game 15-13 in the Eagles Nest. Earlier, the Greensville junior varsity knocked off the Lady Indians 2-1.
It appeared it would be a short night when the Southampton junior varsity made quick work of the green and gold 25-12 in the first game of the best two of three clash.
The court tilted the other way quickly in the second game. Greensville freshman Lucy Watson sparked her squad at the service line, and with her play on the floor. The Baby Eagles jumped in front and pulled away for a 25-17 win. Greensville followed the Game 2 script in the decisive game and walked off the floor with a 15-9 victory to win its first match in three decisions this year.
“The girls played their hearts out tonight,” Greensville coach Sharon Randolph said. “After the first match I told them we haven’t lost by a longshot. They came out with fight and determination and pulled it off by winning the last two.”
The Greensville junior varsity was competitive in its first two matches losing narrowly to Nottoway and Bluestone. The competitive showings brought confidence to a squad as it played its first match in front of a home crowd in the Eagles Nest. Beating the Lady Indians in the Tri-Rivers District opener made victory sweeter.
“I don’t think we’ve beaten Southampton since I’ve been here as the JV coach,” Randolph said. “It’s early in the season, but it’s special — really special.
Varsity
Southampton 3
Greensville 2
Uh-oh, it’s deja vu all over again.
The Southampton Lady Indians roll past Greensville 25-16 in the opener, but the Lady Eagles bounce back to win the second game 25-21.
It wasn’t quite the script written earlier by the Greensville junior varsity, but the similarities were more common than the differences.
Greensville fell behind 9-6 in the second game before taking control. Brianna Bowen scored from the service line to put the Lady Eagles in front 10-9. Moments later, Mackenzie Delbridge scored a pair of points from the service line to extend Greensville’s advantage to 13-10. Later in the game Delbridge scored the final point from the service line to even the match at 1-1.
The two teams split the next two games to force a fifth and deciding contest. Only two points separated Greensville (2-2, 1-1) from pulling off a stunning early season sweep.
Greensville returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Windsor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.