After nearly three months of COVID and weather-related postponements, cancellations, and delays, the Greensville County Eagles varsity boys’ basketball team finally got to play a game in front of their home fans on Monday night. The packed crowd did not leave disappointed, as the Eagles came away with a thrilling 59-56 win over the Southampton Indians.
“Oh, man, it felt good,” said head coach Antwan Walton. “Guys have been waiting on this for a long time. To see the guys happy and ready to go, even though we’re short-handed, it’s just a good feeling.”
Senior Zavion Franklin finished as the Eagles’ leading scorer for the game with 21 points, including four three-pointers. Not far behind was junior and two-sport athlete Xzavion Walton with 19 points.
The first half was a wild back-and-forth affair that saw both teams trade the lead repeatedly. The Eagles pulled ahead 30-25 as the half came to a close and never relinquished the lead for the rest of the game, thanks to timely three-point shooting and clutch free throws.
Throughout the second half, the Indians kept things close, but never quite caught up with the Eagles, who led by as many as nine points. Late in the game, Southampton went on a run and clawed to within three points but could not close the gap completely, and Greensville County held on for the win.
Untimely fouls cost the Indians throughout, with Southampton out-fouling Greensville 15-8.
“Tonight was a good win with only about six players,” said head coach Antwan Walton. “I thought our guys fought and played pretty well. Showed a little inexperience…but the veteran guys stepped up and pulled it out for us.”
The win improves the Eagles’ record to 5-1 ahead of a crucial home matchup against Sussex Central.
In earlier action, the Lady Eagles knocked off Southampton 32-25. Chaniyah Brooks led the way with 14 points.
