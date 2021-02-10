Greensville County High School Athletic Director Ruby Allen announced the school would not participate in the fall athletic season scheduled to begin later this month.
In August, the Virginia High School League tentatively produced a schedule that tipped-off with winter athletics that began in December. Many school divisions gave it a whirl with COVID-19 protocols. Many school leaders, including the majority in Southside Virginia, decided to cancel the winter athletic seasons. The cancellation of high school athletics in Virginia began in March. The VHSL basketball championships were underway, and spring athletes were just getting underway in their respective sports when the rug was pulled.
Greensville County came into the 2020-21 school-year as the defending Tri-Rivers District champions in boys basketball and football. Neither program will see the field or court again before August at best.
There is hope the Eagles will get an opportunity to play high school sports before the school year ends. The final athletic season is in the spring with baseball, softball, tennis, soccer, and track and field. Baseball and softball's regular seasons are limited to 12 games, with the first contest slated for April 26. Track and Field also get underway on April 26.
