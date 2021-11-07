The Greensville County High School Golf team, coached by Donnie and Sara White were back this year with several young men including two seniors, Zackary Dickens and Kenji Carillo. Dickens and Carillo decided to play this year as seniors. It was their first time playing high school golf.
featured
GCHS golf losing 2 seniors to graduation
- By Tina Dickens Correspondent
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Wachsman headed to the Virginia House of Delegates
- Emporia says yes to offtrack pari-mutuel betting
- Emporia Business Spotlight: Down to Earth Boutique
- Police seek suspects who attempted robbery
- League leading GCHS to honor 8 seniors Friday
- Prince George to vote for new sheriff on Nov. 2
- Taylor staying put as Emporia City treasurer
- Spreading soul of Greensville to midwest
- Emporia-Greensville swims in seafood
- Jarratt holding fundraiser concert for clubhouse renovation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.