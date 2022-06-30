The trophy for the minors’ division championship was on hand, ready to be presented to Brunswick if it defeated Emporia at Bobby Wilson Field. However, the presentation will have to wait another day, as Emporia kept their title hopes alive with a 10-6 win.
The home team got on the board with two outs in the first inning as center fielder Jasaun Turner came home to score after a series of fielding errors by Brunswick. In the following inning, second baseman Kaleb Dickens scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0 to Emporia.
Brunswick fought back in the top of the third, scoring their first run on a double by R.J. Layton. Two runs scored when Emporia’s right fielder Emarion Jarrell and first baseman Jackson Moore tangled while going for a shallow fly ball, giving Brunswick a 3-2 lead. Later that inning, another run scored on a Noah Lewis groundout.
The visitors’ lead didn’t last long, as multi-tool Emporia player Mason Temple tripled to drive home Turner, then later scored himself on another triple by third baseman Lance Thompson to tie the game. Later in the inning, Emporia took the lead for good, as Jarrell scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 5-4.
In the following inning, Emporia put Brunswick away for good with a four-run outburst, including a three-run bases-clearing double from Thompson which effectively clinched the game.
Brunswick put two across the plate in the final inning against tiring pitcher Sawyer Wrenn, but that was as close as they came to a rally. Emporia held on for a 10-6 win, forcing a decisive final game of the Minors tournament between the same two teams on Wednesday night.
