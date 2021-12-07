Due to the tragic events that took place on Wednesday night, all of Greensville County High School’s basketball games scheduled for Dec. 3 and 4 have been cancelled.
The Eagles boys (both J.V. and varsity) and girls (varsity only) were set to take on the Southampton Indians on the road for their second game of the season on Friday, Dec. 3. Those games have been postponed to a later date.
The girls’ varsity squad was due to take on Kecoughtan High School on the road in the Howard White Hoops Classic on Saturday, Dec. 4. The same day, the boys’ varsity team was scheduled to travel to Sussex Central to take on Armstrong in the Ralph Joyner Classic. Both games have been cancelled.
All three squads sit at 1-0 after winning their first games of the season against the Franklin Broncos on Wednesday.
