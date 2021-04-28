The Greensville Education Foundation has received a $5,000 Social Justice Grant from the National Football League Foundation. Former NFL player and Emporia native Willie Gillus gifted the grant.
Greensville County High School Assistant Principal Jody Kane said the renewable grant is blessing to the football program and to the community. Money from the grant will go towards providing equipment, meals and covering other expenses for student athletes.
“The [grant] is really to help these kids be able to get the things they need,” Kane said.
Kane said the year away from football was hard for everyone, but especially the players at GCHS. For the 50-60 players on the team, the season offers them an opportunity to come together and work towards common goals. Funding like the NFLF Social Justice Grant allows the football program to provide equitably to every player on the team, regardless of their needs. In recent years, the program was able to provide sweatsuits for players and coaches, as well as purchasing cleats for players who could not afford them on their own.
“It teaches them lessons,” Kane said, “and it gives them pride.”
