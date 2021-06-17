Brett Allen is taking every opportunity to prepare for the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships June 20-25 in Grand Island, Nebraska.
“I’m very confident,” he said. “It’s a completely different background, but I’m gaining confidence each and every day. I’m ready to get out there and show what I can do.”
In January, Allen hit 906 of 1,100 targets in the district championships at Brush Mountain Hunt Club in Altavista. The 17-year-old Brunswick Academy student shot at trap, skeet, and sporting clays. It was more than enough to qualify for the national round.
Preparing for shooting sports competitions can be a little tricky, with sporting goods stores currently struggling to keep ammunition in stock. Allen hasn’t been immune from the difficulty in finding the loads for his 12 gauge Browning Citori Over and Under shotgun.
“I have backstock collected from different shoots,” Allen said. “Right now, I’m using mostly reloads with my buddies. We’re one team.”
Allen shoots for the Brunswick club. Greensville-Emporia 4-H does not sport a shotgun team, so Allen joined the Brunswick squad.
It’s a pretty successful team. Allen’s teammate, Sam Capps, of Lawrenceville also qualified for the national competition as the champion of the Altavista event.
If practice makes perfect, the 17-year old sharpshooter should be ready to go in Nebraska. If there isn’t anyone on site, Allen heads to the farm fields and sends the targets airborne himself to work on his marksmanship. He said he is doing whatever it takes to ensure he is prepared for competition.
Allen first picked up a shotgun at age 5. He’s certainly mastered his craft of knocking targets out of the air. His next venture is less than a week away as he shoots for national honors in Nebraska.
