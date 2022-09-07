Despite failing to score a single point in the second half, the Greensville County Eagles did just enough to secure their second straight victory, defeating the Nottoway Cougars 16-14 to boost their record to 2-0.
The result was marred by a grisly injury to Eagles' sophomore Zykeim Murrell late in the fourth quarter. The game was delayed for nearly a half-hour to allow paramedics to remove him from the field and load him into an ambulance.
On the opening drive, the Cougars' three-headed rushing attack of Hunter Hardy, Anton Carter Jr., and David Hamed overpowered the Eagles' defense on a 62-yard drive. Hardy finished the job with a five-yard touchdown run to give the Cougars a 6-0 lead.
The Eagles answered right back on their next drive, as new starting quarterback Isaac Parker threw his first touchdown pass of the season to Xzavion Walton from ten yards out. A two-point conversion from Deshawn Moore gave the Eagles an 8-6 lead.
On their next drive, Nottoway drive within ten yards of Greensville's end zone, but ran out of downs. Thanks to pinpoint passing from Parker, the Eagles looked to extend their lead before the half, and it seemed like they had done so thanks to a 20-yard touchdown run by Parker. However, the play was undone by an illegal block in the back, and three plays later, Parker threw an interception which killed the promising drive.
Nottoway's drive didn't last long, though, thanks to a fumbled center-quarterback exchange which was recovered by Leeland Cifers for Greensville. Just before haltime, the Eagles capitalized, as Parker threw his second touchdown pass to Walton from ten yards out. A successful two-point conversion made it 16-6.
Throughout the third quarter, both teams missed golden opportunities to score, and the margin remained 16-6 at the end of 45 minutes. In particular, the Eagles had two long marches stalled by costly holding penalties.
Finally, early in the fourth quarter, the Cougars broke through to cut the Eagles' lead on a 20-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kendreyeus Johnson. The two-point conversion reduced the lead to 16-14 with just over ten minutes left.
On the Eagles' next drive, Parker threw his second interception, giving the Cougars a chance at a game-winning drive with 6 and a half minutes left. However, with less than a minute left, the Eagles' defense held on fourth down, preserving a 16-14 win.
"We got better. We minimized mistakes, but still made too many," said Eagles head coach Mario Walton. "Overall, I'm proud. The kids fought hard the whole game and it was a good effort."
The Eagles will have this week off to prepare for their first road game of the season. On September 16, Greensville will head up to Richmond to face the Thomas Jefferson Vikings, who have also started the season 2-0.
