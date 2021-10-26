The varsity GCHS Lady Eagles gave their all on Senior night, Pink out, and their last regular season game, but came up short against a strong Park View team. Regardless of the loss, the Lady Eagles have qualified for district and regional tournaments.
Set one: Brianna Bowen would start her final high school home match with an ace, but a volley error would turn the ball over to Park View. The two would battle back and forth for three plays before Mackenzie Delbridge would serve. Bowen and Kaylen Cales would win a volley, then Cassie Roberstson, Jammie Wrenn, and Bowen would take another win fore turning the ball back over to PV.
The Lady Dragons would win the 2 points, before turning the serve to GCHS senior Harlee Pluta, who would gain a service point. The Dragons would then score 6 points in a row, both teams would go back and forth for six plays, before PV would get two consecutive volley wins, Bowen would tap one over for an Eagle win. Wrenn would grab herself an ace, but then Park View would control the rest of the match winning 25-15.
Set 2: Park View would take control and score 9 straight points.
Bowen would get an ace and help from Robertson for a volley win. Sarah Olson, Wrenn, Lexi Phillips, would each score a point from the line, but the hard spikes from the Dragons would shut the Eagles down and they would lose the second set 25-12.
Set 3: Bowen would lead her last match with an ace, but the two teams would go back and forth until Pluta would serve and Olson would put up 2 points defending the net. But Park View was not to be stopped and scored 10 straight on the Lady Eagles. The Eagles would fall 25-11.
PV JV 2, GCHS JV, 0
The GCHS junior varsity volleyball team ended its season with a loss to a powerful Park View team. The young Eagles have played all season with just a handful of girls with playing experience. Regardless of the experience they devoted huge efforts on the court.
Set one: Park View would serve for three straight points before Hannah Wells would attack for a volley win. Lucy Watson would serve with an ace, before PV answered with another 2 points. Blair Dickens grabbed a GCHS point, but PV followed would come up with 7 straight service points. Wells scored a GCHS service point, However, PV answered with another 5 points, before Dickens would win the volley back, but a service error on the Eagles would result in another point for PV, and then Yazzmin Sanchez would defend the net for an Eagle point. The Lady Eagles would lose the first set 25-8.
Set two: Watson came out strong with a pair of points from the line for the Eagles, and a net save by Kalli Barbour played a part in the good beginning for the green and gold.
Park View answered with 4 points. Wells notched an ace, but PV would take two more points. Barbour sizzled with a GCHS ace and Wells and Dickens would win a volley. but PV would again put up more points. Watson would grab another point and Wells another ace for GCHS, but the Eagles would fall 25–15.
