-

Senior forward Isaiah Stephens attempts a lay-up in Greensville County’s regular season finale against the Franklin Broncos.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

Over the past two weeks, Greensville County High School has been home to perhaps the best basketball in the commonwealth of Virginia.

Both the boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball squads ended their regular seasons in style by knocking off their opponents to continue their long winning streaks and entered the Tri-Rivers District tournament with momentum on their side.

That momentum continued Friday with the boys’ extending their winning streak to 10 games with a Tri-Rivers Tournament quarterfinal romp past Windsor 65-36. The Lady Eagles won their eighth consecutive contest whipping Sussex-Central 57-42