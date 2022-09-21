On Thursday September 15, 2022 Brunswick Academy’s Varsity football team hosted its second home game of the season against Chincoteague High School. It was the fifth game of the 2022 season. The Vikings ended the game with a victory of 62-14. The Vikings are continuing their season with another strong win at home! The Vikings next game is Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Brunswick Academy versus The Covenant School at 7 p.m.
Stats from the game are as followed:
J.P. Powell had 10 rushes for a total of 207 yards and 3 touchdowns.
DJ Smith had 5 rushes for a total of 171 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Nick Parrish had 2 rushes with a total of 29 yards and 1 touchdown. He also had 6 tackles and caused a fumble.
Hunter Little had 1 rush for 15 yards.
Chris Parrish had 1 reception for a total of 35 yards.
J.W. Watson had 4 tackles for loss and 8 tackles total. He also had a 32 yard interception returned for a touchdown.
Jordan Jackson had 4 tackles and a 50 yard interception returned for a touchdown.
Garrett Cobb had a total of 6 tackles with 2 tackles being for loss.
Carter Early had 1 touchback and was 8 for 9 on extra point attempts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.