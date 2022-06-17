When Christopher Newport University won the NCAA Division III College Softball National Championship this year in a 62-team tournament after finishing the season with a 47-1 record and the highest winning percentage (.979) in the nation out of over 1500 softball teams in all Divisions, one team member had her roots firmly planted in Wakefield, VA.
Nineteen year-old McKenzie Pression, or “Kenzie” as most of her friends call her, now plays on the championship college team, but just last year she was playing softball and volleyball for Surry County High School.
Some of McKenzie’s accolades as a Cougar included being class Valedictorian as well as a National Honor Society member and President. But she also received All-State Honorable mention in softball as a senior, was All-Region in softball her freshman year, and Team MVP during her sophomore and senior years, plus she played travel softball for the Virginia Legends 18U Premier team and was named MVP in volleyball her junior year.
When asked how she learned to play well enough to earn positions playing at catcher, first, and third base on a national championship team, she responded, “When I was a little kid, my dad got me into recreational playing in Wakefield, and he coached me until I was 17.”
She credited Surry County High School with much of her academic success, saying, “I definitely received a very good education. Three teachers from SCHS - Ms. (Marian) King, Mr. (Kenneth) Bell, and Mrs. (Kimberley) Denny were a definite help. Their classes were harder than most, but they made learning fun, and their classes were similar to the ones that I have taken at CNU.”
“Surry offers Dual Enrollment classes partnered with John Tyler (Community College),” she continued, “so some high school credits go to college credit. Teachers at Surry had the required paperwork and education to teach those classes, and CNU has a liberal learning requirement so you have to take some different general knowledge classes, so that definitely prepared me for how those classes at CNU would be.”
Getting back to sports, McKenzie described her feelings about softball simply.
“It’s a game I’ve learned to love,” she said. “It has its ups and down, but starting at seven, it’s always been there for me to work things out. If I have something on my mind, it’s somewhere to go. When I step on the field it’s peaceful. It calms you down. Brings internal peace.”
She described her favorite thing about being on the team as “Being able to learn new things and create new goals for myself personally and as a team. Next year I’m looking forward to defending the title. It’s gonna be a big job for us – we had seven seniors graduate so only two positions weren’t retired, but I definitely think the talent is there.”
Not surprisingly, her goals as an athlete tie into her major life goal – to make a difference. So the rising sophomore at CNU is majoring in Criminology and Psychology because she has a definite plan in mind.
“During the school year we have community service opportunities,” she explained. “So last year I helped put together pamphlets for incoming medical students at Riverside Hospital, because doctors and hospital management were so busy during covid time and had so much else to worry about, I figured that takes a lot off their plates. After CNU graduation, I’m planning to submit an application to the FBI academy, because my major goal and purpose is to help people.”
“I’ve always been interested in that, and a lot of inspiration comes from my family,” McKenzie said. “Growing up we learned it was important to lend a helping hand to those who sometimes can’t help themselves. From studies in Criminology and Psychology I’ve learned about the difficulties people who have been held in maximum security prisons have reentering the community after years of isolation from society and communication with others. That’s definitely something I’d like to help with.”
“At CNU we have a saying from just-retired CNU President Paul Trible,” she added. “’Get out and set the world on fire.’ I take that to mean when you get your opportunity, take it! There’s a lot in this world that needs to be changed, and if I can do my part to help make these changes – hopefully to help figure out where and how to make the changes needed - that’s what I want to do, one step at a time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.