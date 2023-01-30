Wednesday night was Senior Night for the Greensville County Eagles’ basketball program, the last regular season home game of 2022-23. Between games, the seven seniors on the Eagles’ boys and girls varsity basketball teams were honored.
After the festivities, many of those same seniors carried the Eagles to a dominating 64-41 win over the Sussex Central Tigers, which marked Greensville’s fourth straight win.
Over the last four games, the Eagles have drastically improved their playoff chances, going from 7-5 to 11-5 over the course of a week. All four games were decided by more than ten points, with the Eagles scoring more than 60 each time.
It didn’t look like this would be the case after the first quarter on Wednesday. The Eagles raced to a 10-2 lead before the Tigers narrowed the gap to 12-11 by the first intermission.
However, this is when the Tigers’ momentum completely evaporated. From here on, it seemed no matter how hard they tried, Sussex could not get a bucket to fall, as the Eagles’ lead exploded to 32-15 by halftime.
The third quarter brought no relief for the Tigers, as Greensville put the game away by outscoring Sussex 17-10 over the next eight minutes. The Eagles led by as much as 29 at one stage before Sussex finally started to bite into the lead in the fourth quarter, but by then, it was far too late.
Three different Eagles scored in the double figures, including senior leader Xzavion Walton, who led all players with 20 points scored. Freshman Mekhi Phillips scored 11, while big, tall rebound machine Malik Pope put up 10 more.
After the game, head coach Antwan Walton reminded his players that the remainder of the schedule would be no picnic.
“We’re trying to get prepared for playoff basketball, and come playoff basketball, every possession counts,” said Walton. “Little mental mistakes, unforced turnovers, not boxing out…all of that stuff means a lot going into playoff basketball.”
The girls’ game scheduled for earlier that evening was not held, as Sussex Central’s girls’ basketball team folded earlier this week after starting the year at 0-11. The win was automatically awarded to Greensville County by forfeit, 2-0.
Regardless of the result, several of the girls’ players — as well as coach and school athletic director Sharon Manning-Randolph — still attended as part of the senior day festivities.
