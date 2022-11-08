For the first time since 2018, the Greensville County Eagles have defeated their bitter rivals from Brunswick County High School. In the regular season finale, the Eagles held off the Bulldogs for a 22-16 win which makes it more than likely that they will play at least one playoff game in front of their home fans.
In so doing, they recaptured the Old Wooden Bucket, the trophy which goes to the winner between the two schools. Brunswick County won the prior two meetings, with no meeting held in 2020 for obvious reasons.
It was a typical Eagles win. Although their offense was shut out in the second half and missed several key opportunities to widen their lead, Greensville’s defense tightened up in the second half and stopped the Bulldogs on a late possession, allowing the Eagles to walk out with the victory.
“Defensively, those guys…they really adjusted in the second half,” said head coach Mario Walton after the game. “It was a great defensive effort.”
After a Bulldogs punt to start the game, the Eagles wasted no time asserted their dominance on offense. Thanks to some timely penalties from Brunswick, the Eagles drove 60 yards down the field, leading to a one-yard touchdown run by sophomore Darris Drumgoole.
On their next drive, the Eagles doubled their lead to 16-0 thanks to a 55-yard TD run by dual-threat sophomore Odell Turner.
With less than two minutes left in the first quarter, Brunswick’s offense finally fought back, driving down the field and scoring on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Anderson. After an Eagles punt, Brunswick took the ball down the field once more, tying the game at 16 thanks to a one-yard quarterback sneak by Aaron Moore.
The Eagles’ offense regained its bearings on its next possession, thanks in large part to a long kickoff return which set them up well. Eventually, Drumgoole scored his second touchdown of the game on another short carry, although the ensuing two-point attempt failed, leaving the score at 22-16.
Little did anyone know that this would be the last time anyone would reach the end zone for the entire game. The third quarter went scoreless, as each team saw a promising drive end on a turnover on downs near their opponent’s red zone.
Near the end of the quarter, Turner set the Eagles up nicely by breaking free and reaching the Bulldogs’ 10 yard line. Unfortunately, Turner’s carry went to waste, as the Bulldogs’ defense stiffened, preventing the Eagles from scoring on four tries within the ten-yard line.
But Brunswick’s offense failed to take advantage of their defense’s heroic effort, as the Eagles eventually forced a turnover on downs of their own with just over two minutes remaining, allowing Greensville to run out the clock on a 22-16 win.
This marks the Eagles’ third straight win and boosts their final regular season record to 8-2, one better than last year’s mark of 7-3.
Editors Note: The Eagles will face Brunswick again in the first round of the 2A Region A playoffs. The game will be at 7 p.m. Thursday in Emporia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.