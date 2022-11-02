Lloyd Carter Jr., a junior athlete at Greensville County High School placed 7th in the district at the Tri-River All-District Cross Country Meet, Oct. 19,
He finished the meet with a time of 19:56, and made the All-District team! For the second year in a row, Carter is the only GCHS athlete to participate in Cross Country. This year, he achieved his personal best record with a time of 17:25! Last year, his personal best record was a 21:23.
The regional meet is this afternoon.
