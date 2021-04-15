Greensville County High School students will have a spring sports season, following a 4-1 vote by the Greensville County School Board during their meeting on Monday. There was one Board member abstaining.
Previously, the Board had asked GCHS staff to review the possibility of testing student athletes for COVID-19 before a return of the spring sports season would be considered.
On Monday, GCHS Assistant Principal Jody Kane briefed the Board on a regional “enrichment and community development organization” called The Power of One, based in Brunswick County. The Power of One would serve as a COVID-19 rapid test kit distributor and collector for GCHS students throughout the proposed season.
Tests distributed by The Power of One are covered through private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid and the CARES Act. Tests can be provided twice per month through private insurance and four times per month through Medicaid. Testing will be conducted by trained staff that are on site to help administer the tests. GCHS staff will have access to a system used to keep track of testing and results. Test results will be available within 24 hours.
If a students tests positive for COVID-19 during the spring sports season, they and their families would be notified, and contact tracing would be conducted for students both at GCHS and a visiting school. The team of the student who tested positive would shut down all activities for the required 10 days before resuming. All practices and games would be postponed, and the student who tested positive would not be allowed to resume team activities until they had tested negative for the virus.
“Other divisions have returned back to sports,” Kane said. “There’s a requirement for a mitigation plan, which we have drafted and submitted to the School Board office that needs to be submitted to our local health department upon approval of that being the next step we want to take. Once that plan is approved by our health department, we would be to move forward with scheduling tryouts, physicals, practices and in the future, games.”
Kane said GCHS sent a survey to students, and received 111 responses. Of those responses, 100 students said they would play during the spring sports season. And of those 100 students who said they would play, 90 said they would return with required testing.
