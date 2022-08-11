The summer isn’t close to over yet, but the first signs of fall have started to show at Greensville County High School, as the Eagles football team began practicing this past week for the 2022 season.
This first week of practice, the players are not yet in full pads. That won’t happen until the second week. The football field at Greensville County High School has not even been trimmed for the season yet.
On Wednesday afternoon, the team worked out at its regular practice site at the track and field facility. Practice was dedicated mainly to conditioning and strength training in the near-triple digit heat.
Last year, the Eagles finished 6-4 and won the Tri-Rivers district championship, with a 5-1 record in district games. If head coach Mario Walton is to be believed, they could improve even more this season -- especially on the offensive side of the ball.
“The quarterback is coming back...we’ve got [Deshawn] Moore playing running back,” said Walton. “We’re solid skill position-wise. Our offensive line is a little young, but they have played. They’ve got playing time under their belt. So I’m pleased with where we’re at.”
Helping matters is that relatively few of the team either graduated or transferred away over the summer, leaving much of the team’s core intact. Many of last year’s most important players, such as standout quarterback Jayden White and two-sport athlete Xzavion Walton, will return for the 2022 season. Among those who graduated are Kendel Blue, Emari Brown, Robert Lucas, Jaquan Jefferson, and Isaiah Stephens.
“I think we lost maybe six or seven seniors last year, but we had a lot of sophomore kids that got playing time, so I think we’ll be pretty good,” said Walton. “All I know is, what I got is what I got.”
The Eagles’ season will open at home on Aug. 26 against John Marshall High School, and the regular season will end on Nov. 4 with their traditional rivalry meeting against Brunswick County.
All games this season will kick off at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.