The Greensville County Eagles celebrated their homecoming weekend in style by crushing the Windsor Dukes 52-16 at home. It marked the Eagles’ fourth straight win after losing their first two games of the season.
The game was practically over by the end of the first quarter. Less than three minutes into the game, Kendel Blue scored the game’s first touchdown from 25 yards out on an option pitch from quarterback Jayden White.
After another three-and-out from the Dukes, the Eagles struck again, on a 12-yard touchdown pass from White to Emari Brown. On the final play of the first quarter, White threw his second touchdown pass in a row, this one to Xzavion Walton. The pattern continued until the Eagles had built up an insurmountable 30-0 lead.
Just when it looked like the Eagles had a shutout on their hands, Dukes running back Dontavious Hayslett surprised the entire stadium with a 75-yard touchdown run to put Windsor on the scoreboard. It was only Windsor’s fifth touchdown of the entire season, and it made the score a somewhat more respectable 30-8.
Two more Eagles touchdowns on the next two drives killed any faint hopes Windsor had of coming back. The only drama left was in wondering who would win the titles of homecoming king and queen at Greensville County High School, which were awarded at halftime.
With the score at 44-8 at halftime, the Eagles benched most of their starters, including White. The new quarterback, Demarion Smith-Whitefield, also led Greensville to a touchdown. Windsor tacked on another score before the game’s end, which meant that for the first time all season, the Dukes finished in the double-digits in scoring. They nearly snuck another touchdown onto the board, but the Eagles’ defense managed to stop Windsor near the goal line on the final play.
“Pretty much all the kids had a chance to play. We had a good time and came out with a W,” said Eagles head coach Mario Walton. “Always good to win at homecoming.”
The loss dropped Windsor to 0-7 on the season. Greensville County will next take on the 2-5 Franklin Broncos on the road on Friday, Oct. 29.
