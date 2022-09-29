After their road loss to Thomas Jefferson nine days earlier, the Greensville County Eagles got their season back on track, holding off the Sussex Central Tigers for a 30-26 victory.
The Eagles benefited from great offensive play all around, including improved play from the receiving corps as quarterback Isaac Parker threw two touchdown passes. However, four turnovers in the second half, including two interceptions from Parker, nearly cost the Eagles the game despite holding a 10-point lead late in the contest.
The Tigers benefited from a long opening kickoff return and a short field for their opening drive. After four minutes, quarterback Edward Birchett scored on a six-yard touchdown run to give Sussex Central an early lead, with a two-point conversion added on to make it 8-0.
It took nearly ten minutes for the Eagles’ offense to pick up their first first down of the game. Toward the end of the first quarter and the start of the second, the Eagles got a promising drive going, which culminated with a one-yard touchdown run by Tyrin Bradley. However, a failed two-point conversion kept the score at 8-6.
The glow of the touchdown was snuffed out quickly as Justin Patterson took the very next kickoff all the way to the Greensville 10-yard line. However, it was all for naught, as the Eagles’ defense held Sussex on four straight plays from the 10.
Greensville took the ball on a 90-yard drive which ended on a two-yard touchdown run by Deshawn Moore. The key play on the drive was a long completion from quarterback Isaac Parker to Hasaan Edwards which brought the ball to the two. This time, the Eagles successfully converted the two-pointer with a pass from Edwards to Xzavion Walton to make the score 14-8.
One minute before halftime, the Eagles added to their lead with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Parker to Odell Turner, who caught the ball in stride and managed to stay in bounds on his way to the end zone. Once again, Walton caught the two-point conversion, making the score 22-8.
Just after halftime, Sussex Central finally got a break, as Parker threw an interception to Anthony Cropper. It took the Tigers barely two minutes to take advantage of the opportunity, as Zamari Walters snuck in from short range to bring Sussex back within a score.
On the next drive, the Eagles made it within the Sussex red zone before Parker threw another interception. After a drive that took up six minutes and extended into the fourth quarter, Birchett scored his second touchdown on fourth and goal from the one-yard line to make the score 22-20.
On the Eagles’ next drive, with 7:35 remaining, Parker made up for his mistakes and bought Greensville some breathing room with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Marlos Stith. Parker would take the two-point conversion in himself to make it 30-20.
More untimely turnovers in the fourth quarter nearly cost Greensville the game, as a failed center-quarterback exchange led directly to a Sussex touchdown which cut the lead to 30-26. Another Eagles fumble gave the Tigers a chance for a game-winning touchdown drive with two minutes remaining.
But disaster was averted when the Tigers quietly turned the ball over on downs, and the Eagles ran out the clock to preserve a 30-26 win.
Despite the result, head coach Mario Walton showed concern with his team’s late-game sloppiness.
“We’ve got to clean it up,” said Walton. “We turned the ball over inside the red zone two or three times. We’ve got to take care of the football, man. We were careless tonight.”
The win raises the Eagles’ record to 3-1. They will have to rest up, as they have only four days to prepare for their next matchup, on the road against the Surry County Cougars on Thursday night in Dendron
