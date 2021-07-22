Last Tuesday, the Emporia Greensville Recreation Association Ponytails softball team won the Virginia Dixie Youth state championship tournament. With that victory, the girls are headed to Alexandria, Louisiana for the World Series on July 30. During Monday’s meeting, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors made their message to the team clear – we are proud of you and we support you.
Supervisors voted unanimously to provide $2,500 to the Ponytails; money which will be used to help cover expenses such as new uniforms, travel and lodging for their World Series trip. On Tuesday, the Emporia City Council unanimously voted to give another $2,500 to the all-star squad for its journey.
The EGRA President spoke to the Board Monday about the team’s accomplishments this season, and the journey it will take in two weeks.
“These ladies in front of you have demonstrated some excellent softball skills in the last few months, and have earned the title of Virginia Dixie Softball’s Ponytails champions,” Taylor said. “These ladies achieved this title through their hard work and dedication. These ladies have represented not only themselves and their families out on the field, but Greensville County as well. I am beyond proud of their accomplishments, as well as so many [others].”
Taylor said the team is looking to raise $25,000 in the coming weeks to fully fund their World Series trip. She added that EGRA would be donating proceeds of their recent tournament to the cause. She said the girls had been working hard to fundraise and solicit donations from the community.
“I want to say I am proud,” said Board member William Cain. “I have been coaching for years in Greensville County, and I’ll be more than happy to do what I can to send these girls off to the nationals. I’m proud of y’all.”
Board Vice chairman Belinda Astrop echoed Cain’s remarks. She said her son is a former all-star player for EGRA as well.
“I’m very, very proud and I’m very excited to see you all go to this next level, and I know that you’ll do well without a doubt,” she said.
Board member Tony Conwell said he knows the Ponytails will make Greensville County proud during the tournament.
The Ponytails are receiving whatever donations the community can offer. The team hosts a steak dinner fundraiser on July 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Greensville Ruritan Club. The event is dine-in or drive-thru.,
The team has also started a GoFundMe for its fundraising. To donate, visit https://gofundme/dbd31e70 .
