When Jammie Wrenn played 12u softball, her fellow players made fun of her for her short stature, giving her the nickname “fun size”.
No one was laughing last week when Jammie officially signed on the dotted line to accept a softball scholarship to Meredith College in Raleigh, North Carolina
According to her mother, Ginger Lee Dalton-Wrenn, Jammie played softball for both Greensville County High School and for TopHand Foundation’s traveling teams. While she also played high school volleyball, softball is the sport that she held nearest and dearest to her heart.
“Softball was in her blood,” wrote Dalton-Wrenn in a Facebook post celebrating the signing. “She started at the ball field watching her sister Becca Gill when she was two weeks old. When she was about three years old she would pick up anything round…and start doing windmills.”
According to TopHand Foundation softball coach Sean Wade, Wrenn played with TopHand’s softball teams all the way from the 8u level to the 18u level, including pitching for the very first 8u softball team ever fielded by TopHand. Last year, she was part of the 18u Storm team that won the USSSA national championship tournament at Cary, North Carolina last year.
Meredith’s softball team — known as the Avenging Angels — plays in the USA South Athletic Conference in the NCAA’s Division III. In the 2022 season, the Angels finished with 20 wins and 16 losses, seventh out of 10 teams in the conference’s eastern division.
Ginger Lee credits the TopHand Foundation with imparting the skills that made Jammie so attractive to Meredith College in the first place, giving special mention to coaches Wade and William Beale.
