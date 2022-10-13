On Saturday, the youth slowly trickled onto the Community Youth Center, Limited tennis courts. They were on hand to learn the fundamentals of the sport from certified professional instructors Marvin Tyler, Edward Gilmore, and other volunteers.
“I’ve practiced playing tennis, but I’m out here to learn how to do a backhand,” Makinley Barnes said.
It was quickly apparent the 10-year-old Barnes had either played tennis before Saturday or was a natural in the sport. She was one of many youths that trickled onto the CYC courts throughout the morning. The majority of kids had never played tennis before Saturday.
Tyler set up four stations on the courts and rotated the participants through stations to learn fundamental skills. It started with a proper tennis stance. The next drill was connecting the racket to the ball using the forehand, followed by the backhand, pending on the specific station one was placed to begin the two-plus hour instruction.
“I’m excited to be here,” Carlyn Cooke, 8, said. “I always want to learn something new.”
There was plenty of fanfare to watch the young athletes try their hand at tennis. Parents roamed the courts with their video cameras to capture the action. Tyler and the other volunteers worked diligently to instill the sport’s basics in the kids’ minds. WYTT 99.5 FM disc jockey DJ Transue added to the clinic, blasting music from the speakers to give that extra bounce of energy to the youth and instructors.
Bobby Wrenn and the other volunteers collecting the loose tennis balls on the court got as much of a workout as the youth smacking tennis balls with their rackets. By the time the tennis balls were collected and brought back to the stations, another batch of tennis balls was again scattered loosely all over the court’s surface.
The first four Marvin Tyler Slammer Tennis Jamborees in Emporia were at the Greensville County High School tennis courts. Saturday’s event was at the newly renovated and rightly named Marvin Tyler Tennis Courts at the CYC, Ltd.
Tyler and Gilmore hit tennis balls back and forth Friday following the ribbon-cutting celebration featuring the renovated tennis courts. Saturday’s Jamboree participants were the first people in the area to step on the freshly painted courts for an event. It was an excellent way to get introduced to the sport of tennis.
“I came out here to hit the ball and learn how to play tennis,” Norman Jessee, 6, said.
Jessee and the other youth learned fundamentals and tips regarding the sport of tennis. When the tennis lessons wrapped up, the participants were treated to free pizza and free drinks. Oh, the Slammer Tennis Jamboree was free as well. Did the kids have more fun than the adults Saturday? The answer to the question is debatable, but there is no doubt everyone involved in the 5th annual Slammer Tennis Jamboree had a great time.
