The Greensville County Eagles kicked off the season last Friday, blanking visiting John Marshall 18-0.
Offensive Player of the Week: Deshawn Moore
The GCHS offense had its struggles against the John Marshall defense, but the green and gold generated enough to put 18 points on the board. Running back Deshawn Moore scored all 18. The senior found paydirt from 7 yards out in the first quarter and a pair of 1-yard blasts into the end zone in the third and fourth quarters of the contest. Moore rushed for 103 yards on 16 carries to propel the Eagles on offense in week one.
Defensive Player of the Week: Nyjiar Waller
The Greensville County stop unit was good against John Marshall — really good. The Justices managed a paltry 8 yards of total offense on the evening thanks to a swarming green and gold defense racking up tackles in the backfield. The Eagles allowed only 38 yards through the air and forced four turnovers in the contest. Senior Nyjiar Waller did his part at the line of scrimmage and in the secondary to earn the honor of Greensville County Defensive Player of the Week.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Odell Turner
Solid field position set up by the special teams never hurts. Senior Odell Turner did just that with a strong punt return to set up Greensville County at its own 48. Seven plays later, the green and gold were in the end zone with the first 6 points of the contest. Odell’s effort on special teams earned the senior honors as the Special Teams Player of the Week.
Editor’s note: Greensville County plays host to Nottoway at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
