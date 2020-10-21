The five-month postponement of the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville Golf Classic did not hamper the Emporia Country Club’s turnout. Sixteen teams of four players filled the course last week, raising revenue for the non-profit organization.
The 17th annual event was blessed with warm temperatures for the golfers and YMCA staff. The lovely day allowed Sheila Reavis of the YMCA to breathe a sigh of relief.
“We were out here one year and we were freezing,” she said. “We had burn barrels to keep warm. We’re glad to have a much warmer day.”
Proceeds from the golf outing go toward funding scholarships for people who cannot afford to pay full price for a YMCA membership or services.
Throughout October, the YMCA has a No-Joiner Fee campaign to recruit new members. Coupled with the golf fundraiser, YMCA leaders, and board members seek to draw more people into the fold.
One of those board members is Tom Grenell. He is an avid golfer as well.
“It’s a fantastic organization,” he said of the YMCA. “There is nothing better in our town. Today gives me a chance to play golf for a good cause, and I love it.”
The 18-holes of golf allowed the 64 golfers a chance to compete and opportunity for fellowship with others in the Emporia-Greensville community. The pleasant temperatures and sponsors allowed tournament organizers to reach their goal of a successful fundraiser.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better day,” said Lance Futrell, YMCA program director. “Everybody seems to be having a great time.”
Results
First Flight
· 1st Place: Fat Cat’s Kittens – Adam Beville, Andy Rodger, Stuart Williams, Ryan Short
· 2nd Place: Personal Touch Home Care Services – Jonathan Bolton, Jill Slate, John Edmonds, Chuck Parrish
· 3rd Place: Fun Bunch – Pam Harris, Ed Harris, Burt Hussey, Jerry Delbridge
Second Flight
· 1st Place: Parker Oil Company – Will Edwards, Calvin Moore, Vin Montgomery, Steve Rice
· 2nd Place: Hank Atkins, Alvin Shell, Ernest Smith
· 3rd Place: Wilson Clary, Scott Nunnally, Jessica Jarratt
Third Flight
· 1st Place: Pearson Funeral Home – Ronnell Pearson, Tracey Owens, Jerry Rose, Jeron Prett
· 2nd Place: Miss Hits – Pat Callahan, Ben Matthews, C.D. Jarratt, Melvin Callahan
· 3rd Place: Y Friends – John P. Harrison, Ed Bradley, Mic Topping, John Mitchell
