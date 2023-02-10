The Greensville County Eagles' hopes of winning another regional championship and reaching the state championship tournament took a major blow after a heartbreaking 61-54 double-overtime loss to the hated Brunswick Bulldogs in the semifinal round of the district tournament.
This drops the Eagles' overall record to 14-7. The Bulldogs will move on to face the top-ranked Franklin Broncos in the Tri-Rivers championship game on Saturday night.
It remains to be seen where the Eagles will be seeded in the Region 2A tournament, assuming they get in.
For the first part of the game, it looked as though the younger, upstart Eagles were capable of pulling off an upset win over the Bulldogs, the same team who crushed them 69-58 in Emporia back in December. The Eagles took a surprising 9-5 lead into the intermission, a lead that could have been much greater had they taken advantage of more of the shooting opportunities given to them.
"Honestly, the game shouldn't have even been close," said Eagles head coach Antwan Walton after the game. "But when you come into this environment, you'd better be ready to play. We should have taken care of business."
Indeed, for much of the first half, it seemed as though the basket was a few inches smaller than normal, as hardly any shots went through. Even seemingly unmissable shot opportunities for both teams got away. Toward the end of the first quarter, Brunswick junior Ja’Malachi Pearson got loose for what looked like an uncontested slam dunk, only for the ball to bounce harmlessly off the rim and away, leading to a massive groan from the crowd.
Though there wasn’t much offense early on, there was plenty of tension between the two old rivals, and it boiled over toward the end of the first quarter when coach Walton was charged with a technical foul for blowing up at the officials over a disputed call. This led to two easy points for the Bulldogs which would come back to haunt the Eagles later.
It took until midway through the second quarter for either offense to catch fire, and the Bulldogs started to bite into the Eagles’ lead with a 6-0 run. Despite this, Greensville still headed to halftime with a 20-17 lead.
Eventually, the Bulldogs closed the gap and took a 29-28 lead by the end of the third quarter. The game swung back and forth for much of the second half, with the lead swapping hands multiple times until Brunswick seemed to have locked the game up by taking their largest lead of the day — 37-32 — with less than four minutes left.
Trailing by three with just under two minutes left, the Eagles had no choice but to foul and hope for the best. Even one or two successful free throws would have clinched the game at this point. Incredibly, the Bulldogs missed on seven out of eight chances from the stripe in the final minutes, allowing Greensville to close the gap and tie the game at 43.
The Bulldogs failed to put up a shot with their last chance to win in regulation, sending the game into overtime. It was the first overtime game all season for the Eagles.
The first four-minute overtime period failed to separate the two bitter rivals, who swapped the lead repeatedly throughout. When the four minutes were up, they emerged still tied at 50.
But from this point, the Eagles seemed to run out of gas. Finally, when they needed it most, the Bulldogs sunk the free throws they needed to make and pulled away for a 61-54 win to advance to the district championship game.
"This is a young group...and I hate to keep using that excuse," said coach Walton. "We're dealing with ninth and tenth graders. We're not used to playing in certain situations."
Eagles senior Xzavion Walton was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points, while freshman Mekhi Phillips pitched in 13. Junior Ja’Marjae Barner was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 11 points, while Jonahan Sadler scored 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.