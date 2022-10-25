Despite a 40-0 shellacking over Windsor last week, the Greensville County Eagles dropped a spot to No. 4 in the 2A Region A ratings. King William (5-3) switched positions with the green and gold after defeating 4A Mechanicsville 34-13 last Friday.
Greensville (6-2) plays host to Franklin (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The Eagles will celebrate Homecoming against the Broncos. Greensville closes out the regular season in a critical clash in Lawrenceville on Nov. 4 against Brunswick (4-4) in the battle for the Wooden Bucket.
The Bulldogs are currently on the outside looking in for a spot in the 2A Region A playoff picture. The top eight ranked teams earn a place in the regional quarterfinal round. Greensville would host Bruton (4-4) in the first round if the season ended today.
2A Region A rankings, record, rating
1. Thomas Jefferson (7-1) (25.000)
2. Poquoson (6-2) (23.500)
3. King William (5-3) (21.375)
4. Greensville (6-2) (20.625)
5. Bruton (5-3) (18.375)
6. Nandua (5-3) (17.875)
7. Amelia (4-4) (17.250)
8. Randolph-Henry (5-3) (17.125
9. Brunswick (4-4) (17.000)
10. Prince Edward (4-4) (16.250)
10. Nottoway (3-5) (16.250)
12. John Marshall (1-7) (12.250)
13. Arcadia (1-7) (11.125)
14. Windsor (0-9) (9.777)
