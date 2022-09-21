Something unique is coming to Emporia Country Club this October — golf after dark.
On Oct. 15, the Country Club will host a Par 3 “glow ball” tournament. Players will tee off at 5 p.m., play nine holes in the evening, break for dinner, and come back to play the remaining nine holes after dark. The format will be four-person captain’s choice.
The entry fee is $25 for those who are already members of the club. For those who aren’t members of the country club, it will cost an additional $25 to enter. For the cost of entry, players will receive one glowing ball, along with food and refreshments. Players will break for dinner after nine holes.
For those who are only coming for the dinner portion and not the golf, the fee will be $10.
The deadline for signing up is Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. Anyone can sign up by either going to the Emporia Country Club’s pro shop or contacting its Facebook page directly.
