A rough start for the Greensville County Eagles’ boys basketball team got even rougher, as they dropped their second straight game to open the 2022-23 season.
On Monday night at home, they lost 49-42 to the Franklin Broncos, dropping their record to 0-2, 0-1 in Tri-Rivers District play.
It wasn’t all bad news for Eagles fans, however. In earlier action, the junior varsity Eagles pounded Franklin 46-21, raising their record to 2-0.
Later that night, the girls’ basketball team knocked off the Broncos in the Tri-Rivers District opener, 48-34, putting them at 2-1 for the year. For the girls, it was an admirable bounce-back from a vicious 88-17 loss to the state powerhouse Princess Anne Cavaliers on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Virginia Beach.
