The mood at Greensville County High School’s basketball court was one of relief. For about a year, it seemed as though this day might not come, but last week, it did, as the Eagles’ varsity and junior varsity boys basketball teams took to the court for their first practice session to prepare for the 2021-22 season.
“It feels good finally getting back to something I love doing,” said two-sport athlete Xzavion Walton. “I’m hoping we get everybody involved and just playing together as a family.”
Last season, Greensville County — along with the majority of schools in the area — elected to cancel their winter sports seasons as the COVID-19 pandemic held America in its grip.
Technically, the Eagles will take the floor as the defending Tri-Rivers champions. In the 2019-20 season, Greensville County finished with a record of 23-5 (16-1 in district play) and won both the regular season and tournament before losing to Brunswick in the state playoffs.
However, the lost season took quite a toll on the makeup of the basketball program. Most of the key contributors to the 2019-20 team have either graduated or transferred.
One of the hardest losses of all was Walton’s own son, Tayshaun (also known as “T.J.”), a two-sport athlete who chose to transfer to the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. to focus on baseball. T.J. earned first-team All-Tri-Rivers honors in 2020. Another key loss was Danny Alford, who earned second-team honors.
“This pandemic definitely broke the team up,” said head coach Antwan Walton. “[They] would have been a big impact this year for us. I mean, they’ve made an impact since they’ve first been here, so I know they would’ve dominated this year.”
On the 2021-22 varsity roster, only two players — Xzavion Walton (Antwan’s nephew) and Zavion Franklin — remain from the 2019-20 squad. Another, Isaiah Stephens, moves up from the 2019-20 junior varsity squad.
“I’ve worked for this,” said Stephens on his promotion. “Preparation is key, and it’s time to show what I can do.”
Aside from those three, the remainder of players on the roster comprise one of the smallest and youngest rosters that Walton has ever worked with since he started coaching the Eagles in 2015. The aforementioned losses of T.J. and Danny leave the Eagles especially weak in the paint.
Still, nearly every team in the district is undoubtedly facing similar issues and will enter the season on roughly equal ground, making 2021-22 one of the most unpredictable high school basketball seasons imaginable.
Greensville County’s basketball season will tip off against Franklin on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
