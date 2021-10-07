The junior varsity Renegades entered Saturday’s game with four wins in five outings and played a South Hill squad with the same record.
South Hill would kick off to Emporia, and Antonia Webb, Jr would return the kick to the 50 yard line.
Coach Patrick Brown (Mufasa) would hand the plays to quarterback PJ Brown (Simba). Brown would hand off to Derrikus Nelson for no gain. The first flag of many on the day would fly with a false start against the Renegades, Nelson would gain two yards on his next run, and Jasaun Turner would gain one more before a 25-yard punt by Deonte’ Miller.
South Hill would fumble and recover on its first play and Zahieh Harrison stopped a breakaway run on play two. The next flag was a false start on South Hill and then an incomplete pass. The punt would be received by Thomas Rose.
The Renegades would again put the ball in the hands of Nelson who was inches from a first down, Le’marjae Hicks would lose five, Brown would have no gain, and the Renegades would be forced to punt.
South Hill capitalized on the punt with a touchdown return and their extra point was no good. South Hill led 6-0.
Neither team scored again until late in the contest.
The Renegades tied the game with 37 seconds left on the clock, but the extra point was no good, sending the teams to overtime. Nelson scored two touchdowns for the Renegades, but the extra point attempts failed. South Hill answered both scores, and put the game on ice by converting the extra point following its second touchdown in the extra session.
The Renegades fell to 4-2 on the year. South Hill improved to 5-1.
Renegades varsity wins
The Varsity Renegades have had an unusual season. The team are currently 5 and 0, yet they have only played two actual games. They were scheduled to play on Saturday but South Hill forfeited due to Covid.
The young men played on Sunday vs. Luneburg in Brunswick beating them 20-8.
