The Greensville County Eagles may have faced a stronger Windsor Dukes team on Wednesday night, but the result was still very much the same as usual. The Eagles scored early and often and held off several late comeback attempts for a 68-56 win.
This marked the Dukes’ third straight loss after a promising 6-2 start to the season. For the Eagles, the victory lifted their record to 7-4 with a tough part of the schedule still ahead.
“[Windsor] are a lot better…but we already knew that coming in from watching them play the last couple of years,” said Eagles head coach Antwan Walton.
In the last four minutes of the first quarter, the Eagles broke open what had been a tense, low-scoring affair and stormed to an 18-10 lead which quickly grew to double-digits by the start of the second quarter. At halftime, Greensville led 36-26.
However, try as they might, despite leading by as many as 15 during the third quarter, the Eagles could never quite put Windsor away. Thanks to pinpoint long-distance shooting, Windsor still managed to keep pace with the Eagles. After an 8-1 run in the final minutes of the third quarter, the Dukes climbed to within eight points and kept their hopes of victory somewhat alive.
The Dukes failed to keep up this momentum, however, as the Eagles put the game out of reach early in the fourth quarter, pulling away to a 66-41 lead. Once again, the Dukes went on a late scoring run toward the end of the game, but this only served to make the final score look more respectable.
Despite the win, coach Walton found issue with how his team seemed to let down and lose intensity toward the end of each quarter.
“We still played down to their level of play tonight. I don’t think we played with high intensity and that’s one of our biggest issues,” said Walton. “Getting to playoff time, it’s time to…cut out some of the excuses.”
Four different Eagles managed at least 12 points on the night, including senior Chramari Richardson, who nailed four three-point shots. Senior Xzavion Walton led the team with 16 points. Meanwhile, three different Dukes reached double figures in scoring, led by Zimare Pearson, who picked up 11 points, all in the first half.
The victory by the boys’ varsity squad capped off a sweep of the night for all three Eagles basketball teams. Earlier that night, the junior varsity squad whooped Windsor 50-6, while the Lady Eagles held off the Dukes 48-42 in a contest that came down to the final minutes.
With less than a minute remaining, the Dukes looked to have tied the game at 44 and sent it to overtime, erasing a late 5-point deficit. However, a charging foul on the Windsor offense gave possession back to the Eagles, allowing them to run down the clock and pull away for the win. The victory raised their record to 7-3.
Windsor will get their chance to exact revenge on the Eagles on Friday, Feb. 3 — this time on their home court — which will mark the season finale for all three Greensville squads.
